Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $201.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $17,100,939. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.