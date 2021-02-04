Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO William F. Truscott Sells 12,002 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $201.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.