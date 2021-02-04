American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $91.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.20.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Woodmark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

