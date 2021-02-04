American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

AMSC traded down $4.13 on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 29,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,886. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSC. Canaccord Genuity cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

