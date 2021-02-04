American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.53. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-7.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. American Financial Group has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

