American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.