American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

