AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Cut to “Sell” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.95.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC opened at $8.97 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.