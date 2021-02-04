Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Up 27.3% in January

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambow Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 256,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28. Ambow Education has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -15.09.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

