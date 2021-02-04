Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,186.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

