Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,940.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $3,860.00 to $3,940.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,186.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.