Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,975.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at MKM Partners from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $3,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,212.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,186.28. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.7% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 95 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

