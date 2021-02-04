Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,975.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at MKM Partners from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $3,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.
AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,212.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,186.28. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.7% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 95 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
