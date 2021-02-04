Amazon.com, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $47.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $47.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $46.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2022 earnings at $61.60 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,329.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,186.28. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.