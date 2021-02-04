Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $882,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
