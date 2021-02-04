Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $882,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

