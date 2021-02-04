Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,186.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

