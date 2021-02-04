Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.28

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 10439486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALUS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 801,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 387,558 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,541 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ALUS)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

