Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.28

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 10439486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42.
Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ALUS)
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
