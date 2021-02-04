Altus Midstream Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $877.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

