Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Altria Group by 88.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 835,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.