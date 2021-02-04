Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of ATUSF opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

