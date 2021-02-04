Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.47. Altabancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

ALTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $52,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and sold 14,000 shares worth $397,275. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

