Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.1% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.