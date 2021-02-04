Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $45.40.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.