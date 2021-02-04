Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on GBCI. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

