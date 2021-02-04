Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $338,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,571 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 799,738 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

GILD stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

