Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $2,054,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $286.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.81.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

