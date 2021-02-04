Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.65

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 5202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,368,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphatec by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphatec by 2,661.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

