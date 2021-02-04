AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $121.88. 47,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.