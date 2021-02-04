AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.84. 17,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.