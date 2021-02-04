AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,114. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

