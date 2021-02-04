AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 169,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after purchasing an additional 144,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $498.93. 19,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

