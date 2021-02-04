AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1,024.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $37.61. 161,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,136. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

