AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 20,416 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

SCZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,596. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $70.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66.

