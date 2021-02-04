Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,500.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,025.36.

GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,781.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,646.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

