Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.40 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,056.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,646.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.36.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

