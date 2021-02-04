Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,646.01.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.36.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

