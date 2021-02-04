Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,049.71. 36,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,781.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,646.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.36.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

