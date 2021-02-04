Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1,949.25 and last traded at $1,926.00, with a volume of 24266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,893.07.

The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,025.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,781.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,646.01.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

