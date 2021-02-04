Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1,955.33 and last traded at $1,932.88, with a volume of 18945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,901.35.

The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,089.57.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,787.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,650.64.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

