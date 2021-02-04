Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share.

Alphabet stock traded up $142.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,070.07. 4,112,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,873. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,784.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,648.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,116.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

