Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,470.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $19.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $23.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $85.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $95.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,089.57.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,070.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,787.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,650.64. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

