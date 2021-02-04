Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

GOOG stock opened at $2,070.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,787.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,650.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.