Alphabet Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $51.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $51.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $51.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $119.90 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,089.57.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,070.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,787.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,650.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

