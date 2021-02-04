Alpha Finance Lab Trading 51% Higher This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $389.72 million and $226.24 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 51% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00139833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00064606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238346 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

