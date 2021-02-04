Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,646.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

