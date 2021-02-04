Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,165 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

NYSE:BX opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

