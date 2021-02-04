Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,963 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

Micron Technology stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

