Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $151.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.16. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $178.41.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.