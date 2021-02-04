AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. AllSafe has a market cap of $318,007.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

