AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Up 21.3%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price shot up 21.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $44.63. 1,026,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 236,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $30,167,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $16,942,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,293,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,876,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

