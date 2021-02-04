AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

AB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. 666,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,823. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

